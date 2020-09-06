Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional raised its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

AWK traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 954,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.73. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.