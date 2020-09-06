Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.72. 1,773,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

