Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. 1,224,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,011. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

