Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.63.

Masimo stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.72. 495,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. Masimo’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

