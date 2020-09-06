Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $185.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.