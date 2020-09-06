Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day moving average is $185.49. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

