Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

