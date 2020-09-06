Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $601,000 in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. China International Capital cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $85.04. 8,370,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,159. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

