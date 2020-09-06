Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $575,000 in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.02. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.