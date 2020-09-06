Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $449,000 in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 1,503,945 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Chewy by 449.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $24,478,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,467,614.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,200.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock worth $71,741,099. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,003. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

