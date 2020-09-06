Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. 7,198,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The stock has a market cap of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

