Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 32,769 Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 253.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 80,680.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 401,789 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock remained flat at $$10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

