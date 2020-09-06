Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

