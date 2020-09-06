Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,155 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

