Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,223. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

