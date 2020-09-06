Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 160,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

ES stock remained flat at $$86.08 during trading on Friday. 1,197,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

