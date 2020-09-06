Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

VEEV traded down $11.58 on Friday, hitting $269.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,262 shares of company stock valued at $19,156,067. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

