Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

