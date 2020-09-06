QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 362,035 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $113,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 11,060,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.