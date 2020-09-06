QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QCOM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $115.97. 11,060,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

