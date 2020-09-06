Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.