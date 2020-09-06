Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AEO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
