Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UMPQ. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

UMPQ stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

