Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $5.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 405.92% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

