Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

HOME stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 153,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

