Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $990.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,530,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

