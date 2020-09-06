Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Marten Transport stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

