Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted by Northcoast Research

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $20.48 on Friday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $534.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 40.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

