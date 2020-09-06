Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent Inc Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Catalent by 91.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after purchasing an additional 777,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 118.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

