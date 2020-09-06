Prologis Inc (PLD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 30th

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.
Prologis has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PLD stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.
In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.