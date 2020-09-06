Prologis Inc (PLD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 30th

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.