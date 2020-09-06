Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.96. 7,378,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

