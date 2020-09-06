Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 164.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.