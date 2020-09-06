Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 164.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

