Primecoin Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,876.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,140,692 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

