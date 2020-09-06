Primas (PST) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00473678 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.