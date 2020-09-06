Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of BPOP opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Popular by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Popular by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Popular by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

