Polymath Price Down 30.5% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $837,301.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Koinex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00470579 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Binance, Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

