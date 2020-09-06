Polymath Hits Market Cap of $22.43 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $22.43 million and $837,301.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00470579 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitbns, Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, Koinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

