PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) CFO Rita M. O’connor Acquires 4,500 Shares

PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,579. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. PLx Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

