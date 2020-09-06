Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.