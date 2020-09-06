Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Allovir in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allovir’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Allovir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

