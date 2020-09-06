Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Buys £250,000 in Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 500,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,669.28).

Serge Crasnianski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Serge Crasnianski acquired 1,545,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £772,500 ($1,009,408.08).

Shares of LON:PHTM opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Photo-Me International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photo-Me International plc will post 1020.9999966 earnings per share for the current year.

PHTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

