Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Buys £250,000 in Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 500,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,669.28).
Serge Crasnianski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 27th, Serge Crasnianski acquired 1,545,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £772,500 ($1,009,408.08).
Shares of LON:PHTM opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Photo-Me International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.
PHTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.