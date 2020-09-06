Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $994.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $64.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

