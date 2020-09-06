Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.36. 25,431,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,084,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

