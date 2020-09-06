Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.