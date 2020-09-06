PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

