PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

