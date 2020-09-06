Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,985 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $20,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 3,427.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 644,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 194.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 425,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.