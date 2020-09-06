PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

PDCE stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 128,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

