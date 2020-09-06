PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Down 38.8% Over Last Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,585.12 and $39.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.01607566 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000601 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

