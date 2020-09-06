Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Pan American Silver worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $34.47 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.