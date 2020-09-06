PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 19.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in PACCAR by 305.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

